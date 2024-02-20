Guwahati: Major Yaba Drug Seizures in Assam; Police Operations Lead to Arrests and Confiscations

GUWAHATI: In a determined step to fight drug trafficking, Assam police ran two fruitful raids, seizing many Yaba tablets and detaining several people. These measures underline the ongoing struggle to curb the illegal drug trade in the area.
In the initial operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Guwahati Railway Station arrested a couple from West Bengal on Tuesday. A routine check revealed a whopping 30,269 Yaba tablets on them. The offenders, Hakim Mandal (26) and Eyaran Bibi (25), were quickly taken into custody and their case is being probed.
The subsequent raid happened Monday night in Hailakandi district, authorities confiscated roughly 5,600 Yaba tablets from two men during a police halt. The accused Kalamuddin Lashkar, and Ashrafuddin Lashkar, were apprehended in the ongoing clampdown on illegal drug operations.
Together with the arrests, two motorcycles suspected to be linked with the distribution network of the captured drugs were seized. This act is to derail the operational support of drug traffickers, blocking future spread of drugs in the area.
Authorities are now figuring out the street value of the seized drugs, giving crucial intelligence into the severity of the illegal drug trade in the region. This data will help continue the battle against tracking and dismantling drug rings operating in Assam.
Assam police consistently work to combat drug trafficking. They keep our neighborhoods safe from the dangers of drugs. With combined efforts at Guwahati Railway Station and Hailakandi district, they break the drug supply chain and arrest those breaking the law. As the investigation goes on, they stay alert to protect the public by stopping illegal drug dealings in the area.
In seizing a great deal of Yaba pills and making arrests, police show they're actively chasing those in the unlawful drug business. As they dig deeper in their investigations, they hope to learn more about the groups and people nourishing the region's illegal drug scene.
