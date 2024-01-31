Assam: Chief Minister Sarma Ensures Grand Reception for PM Assam Visit

GUWAHATI: In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on February 3 at the invitation of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Chief Minister Sarma, presiding over a series of preparatory meetings at the Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur, meticulously reviewed arrangements to ensure the success of the Prime Minister's visit.

During these meetings, CM Sarma, with a keen eye on the preparations, directed all officials involved to leave no stone unturned in guaranteeing the seamless execution of the Prime Minister's visit. The meticulous planning aims to ensure that the visit concludes as a grand success, aligning with the prestige of the occasion.

Taking to the social media platform X, Chief Minister Sarma shared the exciting news with the public. According to his announcement, Prime Minister Modi graciously accepted the state government's invitation to visit Assam. The Prime Minister is scheduled to be in Guwahati on both February 3 and 4, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate numerous welfare projects collectively valued at over Rs 11,000 crore.

In a tweet, CM Sarma expressed his joy, "I share this with immense joy that in great honor for us Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has gracefully accepted our invitation to visit Assam and spend a day with people here."

The visit is poised to mark a significant milestone, with PM Modi actively participating in the inauguration of projects aimed at enhancing the welfare of the citizens. The diverse range of initiatives spans various sectors, contributing to the overall development of the state.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of the occasion, stating, "Hon'ble PM will be in Guwahati on the 3rd and 4th of February to lay the foundation stone and dedicate several welfare works of over Rs 11,000 crore to the people. I chaired several preparatory meetings today ahead of his visit."