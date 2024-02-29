Assam: Preparatory meet held to deal with possible flood situation in Bokakhat

GOLAGHAT: An important review meeting was held on Tuesday in the conference hall of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office under the chairmanship of Additional District Commissioner in-charge of Bokakhat Simi Karan regarding the necessary preparations for the possible flood situation. The meeting discussed the disaster management plan and the steps to be taken by various departments to deal with any emergency flood situation during floods.

The additional district commissioner in charge of the meeting said that based on the experience of the previous flood situation, every concerned department has to prepare for possible floods. The Additional District Commissioner in charge discussed in detail the preventive measures to be taken by the departments of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Public Health Technical, Public Works, Power, Block Development, Child Development, Water Resources, Block Primary Education and other concerned departments and how the administration can provide immediate assistance to those affected by the floods. The additional district commissioner in charge directed the concerned departments to ensure all facilities such as child-friendly places, breastfeeding rooms, drinking water, electricity supply, separate toilets and bathrooms for men and women etc. to be set up in the shelter camps during the floods.

The meeting was attended by the chairman of Bokakhat Municipality Ratneshwar Baruah, Circle Officer Champak Deka, Assistant Commissioner Siddhartha Shankar Sonowal, officers and employees of the departments concerned.

