Kokrajhar District Legal Services Authority to settle pre-litigation cases during Lok Adalat today

KOKRAJHAR: In terms of the direction of the National Legal Services Authority, a National Lok Adalat is going to be organised by the District Legal Services Authority, Kokrajhar, on Saturday on the court premises of the District Judiciary, Kokrajhar, and Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Court, Gossaigaon.

Sources from the District Legal Services Authority, Kokrajhar said pre-litigation matters had been taken up for settlement by various institutions like the Indian Bank, Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Bank of Boroda, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Uco Bank, Punjab National Bank, APDCL, BSNL, etc.

Sources also said pending cases have been taken up with different courts in the district for settlement. The taken-up cases are like MACT cases, NI Act cases, matrimonial cases, civil cases, as well as criminal compoundable cases, including M.V. cases. The District Legal Services Authority, Kokrajhar, has requested that the stakeholders and litigants participate in an amicable settlement of the dispute.

Also Read: Assam police, CRPF seized arms & ammunition along Assam-Nagaland border

Also Watch: