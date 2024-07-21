Assam: Child Succumbs to Japanese Encephalitis

Morigaon: As the flood waters start to recede, the number of infections by various diseases is on the rise. The number of cases of vector-borne diseases like malaria and Japanese Encephalitis is also growing in various parts of the state.

The outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis(JE), dengue and malaria have become a serious concern in the district of Morigaon in Assam. A 7-year-old girl child from the Gagalmari area of ​​Mayong in Morigaon district succumbed to the virus. She passed away while still undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nagaon. According to sources a total of 10 people have been diagnosed with Japanese encephalitis in Morigaon district so far. Out of them, six people are currently recovering while four including two children, are undergoing treatment at the Guwahati Medical College.

The district has also reported 10 cases of Dengue fever in the district while an additional five people are suffering from malaria. The district medical authorities are working towards controlling the outbreak.

This year, it has been noticed that the number of JE cases in upper Assam is higher than that in lower Assam. The number of cases is increasing in districts like Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Tinsukia, Charaideo, Lakhimpur, and Dhemaji, as well as in Kamrup (Metro), etc.

Since April, 24 JE patients have been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), of which 11 are under treatment and the rest have been released. According to Health Department sources, JE cases are increasing in some districts, but there is no need for people to panic. Doctors, nurses, and hospital wards have been specially arranged to fight the disease. According to the Vector-borne Diseases Control Programme Centre, in the last six years, a total of 487 people have died of JE. In 2018, there were 94 deaths, in 2019: 161, 2020: 51, 2021: 40, 2022: 96, and in 2023: 34 perished from the disease.