Assam: Children’s Day Celebrated in Hojai by Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX)

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: Under the banner of Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), with the cooperation of the Kuhi Sub-Committee, and under the supervision of Hojai District Xahitya Xabha, the Children's Day was celebrated at the auditorium in Srimanta Sankardev Nagar in Hojai on Friday.

The event featured various cultural programmes, marking the occasion with enthusiasm and joy. The open session was inaugurated by District Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, who in his address emphasized that the purpose of the Children's Day celebration was to motivate the children. He stressed on the importance of character building, sense of responsibility towards society, devotion towards parents, and instilling enthusiasm for Indian Sanatan culture in the tender minds of children.

He also highlighted that a mindset was not formed overnight but gradually shaped through society, environment, and personal lifestyle. He noted that while professional education could be a good tool, listening to the teachings of great thinkers of society was essential to become a good human resource. Bhagawati urged parents to pay more attention to character building alongside education of their children.

Also Read: Children’s day celebrated with enthusiasm at 1st battalion, Sonapur