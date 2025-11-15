Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha to host lecture on translation literature

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha will organize a memorial lecture in honour of noted writer and translator Shubhkaran Sharma on November 16 at the Xabha’s district office in Sivasagar town. The event will feature a special lecture on ‘The Necessity of Translation Literature,’ to be delivered by Dr Mayashree Goswami, retired Associate Professor and former Head of the Assamese Department, Sibsagar University. The programme will be conducted under the chairmanship of Jogesh Kishor Phukan, President of Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha. The ceremonial lamp lighting will be performed by Dr Jiban Kalita, vice-president of the Xabha.

