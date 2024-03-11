Assam: Christian Community in Assam Appeals for Government Action Amid Rising Attacks

ASSAM: United Christian Forum Golaghat has submitted a memorandum to Hon’ble Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria, demanding an alarming increase in targeted attacks against the Christians and their organizations in Assam. UCF Golaghat which is led by President Jidan Aind and Secretary Leander Toppo, stressed the urgent need for government intervention to bring down the grievances faced by the Christian community.

The memoramdum described tragedies, including demands by some groups to remove ethnic Christians from the scheduled tribes, threats to Christian schools to remove religious symbols, and a nun a recent bus removal for mocking his faith raised concerns about safety and religious freedom.

As such in recent times there has been apprehension over the proposed Assam Medical (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill 2024, and Christians fear that they may be misinterpreted and victimized targeting their religious practices. UCF Golaghat stressed the importance of ensuring that the legislature does not violate the constitutional rights of religious minorities. Showing grave concern over these developments, UCF Golaghat urged the government to take decisive action to curb anti-Christian activities and ensure prompt response by civilian police. They also called for a rethink of the use of controversial words in constitutional law to prevent misinterpretations that could further aggravate the problems.

Drawing the attention to the immense contribution of the Christian community in nation building, especially in education, health and social services, the memorandum reaffirmed the fundamental right to religious freedom guaranteed by the Constitution of India the emphasis of the. UCF Golaghat stressed the importance of promoting peace, harmony and coexistence among all religious communities in Assam.

The memorandum is being called upon the state government to swiftly intervene and protect the rights of the Christian community. UCF Golaghat assured full cooperation in ensuring constitutional confidence and maintaining peace in the region of Assam.