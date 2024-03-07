Assam: Second phase of Skill Yatra launched at Barpeta district

Barpeta: The second phase of ‘Skill Yatra’, a Government of Assam initiative taken through the Assam Skill Development Mission, was launched at Barpeta district on Wednesday with an inauguration programme held at Barpeta Girls’ College. The programme got kick-started with the welcome address by Dr. Birinchi Kumar Das, Principal of the college. In his speech, he spoke about the need to develop various skills of students simultaneously with academics. Prachurya Borgohain, an official associated with ‘Skill Yatra’ spoke of the significance of this campaign, emphasizing on identification of the skills in students and the measures to develop them. The District Transport Officer, Bapan Kalita, spoke about road safety while the Assistant Director of Employment, Lipika Dutta, informed registration process of the employment exchange portal.

Attending the programme as the chief guest, Juri Kalita, Assistant Commissioner of Barpeta district told the students about the need of nurturing dreams and trying to realize them. Then, the skill yatra van was flagged off by Juri Kalita and Dr. Birinchi Kumar Das. After the programme, the officials of the Skill Yatra campaign interacted with the students on the skill related matters.

