Assam: CID to investigate mysterious death of Dashami Duwara

GOLAGHAT: The Assam Police Director General has confirmed that the investigation into the mysterious death of Dashami Duwara has been officially transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The move follows mounting pressure from 31 national and social organizations, which had jointly demanded a high-level probe into the case. Responding to these appeals, the authorities decided to entrust the matter to the CID to ensure a fair, transparent, and impartial investigation. Duwara’s family and supporters have consistently raised suspicions of a deeper conspiracy behind her untimely death. They had called for justice and accountability, with plans for a 24-hour district-wide shutdown in Golaghat on August 27. However, the strike has been suspended in light of the CID’s involvement.

