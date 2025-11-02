Assam: CIPET, Hojai admin holds meet to strengthen local industries

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: An Industry Meet was successfully organized by the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Guwahati in collaboration with the district administration, Hojai, and District Industries and Commerce Centre, Hojai, on Thursday last.

The event commenced with an inaugural address by the General Manager, DICC Hojai, who emphasized the importance of fostering industrial linkages, promoting skill-based entrepreneurship, and utilizing institutional support for the holistic growth of local industries.

The session witnessed the esteemed presence of Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, District Commissioner of Hojai, Bonny Inam Shadab, ADC, Hojai, Dr Sonashree Brahma, ADC, Hojai, Rakhishree Lekharu, Asst. Commissioner, Hojai, various Departmental Heads, Debajit Kalita, Technical Head, CIPET and Pranjal Goswami, Academic Coordinator of CIPET. Besides, industrialists, entrepreneurs, and CMAAA beneficiaries from sectors such as packaging, fabrication, food processing, and other allied industries actively participated in the event.

The introductory session was conducted by Pranjal Goswami, Academic Coordinator, CIPET, who introduced participants to the institute's academic framework. He elaborated on the diverse and dynamic courses offered by CIPET, explained how the programs are structured, and highlighted various training and career opportunities available. His presentation emphasized how CIPET's academic initiatives contribute to the overall development of aspiring industrialists and entrepreneurs, equipping them with the necessary technical skills and knowledge for success.

The technical session, led by Debajit Kalita, provided valuable insights into plastic and polymer-based machinery requirements and packaging technologies, enabling participants to understand the technical nuances relevant to their enterprises.

The discussions during the meet emphasized the need for expanding CIPET's programs across the North Eastern region, with a special focus on customized training modules tailored to local industry requirements such as the spice industry. There was also a strong emphasis on empowering Self Help Groups by engaging them in packaging and polymer processing activities to promote mass production and entrepreneurship.

Additionally, the meet highlighted the importance of technology support services and the optimal utilization of incubator facilities to strengthen local industries and enhance the region's skill ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering, DC, Hojai Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati encouraged new entrepreneurs to expand their businesses and to approach the concerned departments for any form of guidance or training support. He also interacted with existing industrialists, motivating them to scale up their ventures and generate as much local employment as possible in the near future. The DC expressed his gratitude to the CIPET team for their informative presentation and appreciated their efforts in organizing such an impactful event in Hojai.

