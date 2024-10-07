Assam: Citizen Foundation Distributes Bicycles and Vaccine Boxes in Rural Kamrup District

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: Citizen Foundation, a voluntary organization, distributed bicycles and vaccine boxes as a part of its overall rural development programme to four ASHA workers at Bardangerikuchi Sub-Health Centre near Gashbari on Saturday in Rural Kamrup district. The NGO distributed bicycles and vaccine boxes to the ASHA workers of the health centre namely Swaraswati Boro of Bardangerikuchi village, Jamini Deka of Khepkuchi village, Neelima Kakati of Dhulara village, and Labanya Das of Dhuliera village, in a well-attended meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Krishnakanta Hazarika, organizer of the NGO, and the director of the NGO, Shyamlal Herenj, briefed the participants on the schemes undertaken by the NGO in the fields of agriculture, health, and education in the backward areas.

The meeting was attended by retired principal Girin Chandra Deka and journalist Abdul Latif Chowdhury as invited guests and thanked the NGO workers for the schemes undertaken in the fields of agriculture, education, livelihood, and health in the area. The guests also urged the workers of the organization to take plans to improve the Bardangerikuchi Sub-Health Centre.

The meeting was also attended by the principal of Vrindavan Higher Secondary School. Manjita Patowary, who praised the voluntary organization and requested the NGO to take measures to solve the drinking water problem in their schools.

The NGO area manager, Anshuman Brahma, also briefed the participants about the schemes of the NGO that has been receiving financial assistance from HDFC Bank for the backward areas.

