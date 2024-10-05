‘Ensuring civil rights to every citizen will be government’s first and foremost duty’: Education Minister Dr. Ronoj Pegu

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The Government of Assam has declared a total of 39 co-districts as smaller administrative units below the district level. Following this the Dhakuakhana co-district has become functional from Friday.

In this connection, a ceremonial inaugural function was held at the public playground of Dhakuakhana on Friday afternoon, wherein the co-district was officially inaugurated by Education Minister Dr. Ronoj Pegu. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Lakhimpur Lok Sabha MP Pradan Baruah, Dhakuakhana MLA Naba Kumar Doley, Lakhimpur District Commissioner Lachit Das, Dhakuakhana Co-District Commissioner Kartik Kalita and other top administrative officers. Attending the event Lakhimpur District Commissioner Lachit Das delivered the welcome address. Addressing the public, Dhakuakhana MLA Naba Kumar Doley said that the work of more than 51 departments of the state would be carried out in the co-district. He added that Dhakuakhana subdivision had received a new recognition from this day.

On the other hand, Education Minister Dr. Ronoj Pegu extended his best wishes to the people of Dhakuakhana in connection with the inauguration of the co-district. “Ensuring the civil rights given by the Constitution of India to every citizen will be the first and foremost duty of the government. It is not easy to change a situation and render comprehensive development within a short span of time, but we have to endeavour to do so by working hard,” Dr Pegu added. He further said that the government has created this administrative unit to create a digitalized system to ensure that the rights of citizens are not violated. The meeting was also attended by Additional District Commissioner Kukila Gogoi, MAC Chairman Sunil Kumar Pegu, AGP leader Mahesh Doley State BJP leader Basanta Kumar Saikia, District BJP President Pradeep Chamua and thousands of people.

