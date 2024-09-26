Udalguri District Holds Animal Health Awareness and Vaccination Camp under NADCP

KALAIGAON: An animal health awareness camp-cum vaccination programme was organized by the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department of Udalguri District under the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) in various places of Udalguri. The programme was organized to extend the helping hand to the live stock farmers, where the Udalguri district veterinary office gave the Foot & Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccination to more than 17,650 animals in their fourth round vaccination programme.

The State Veterinary Dispensary Kalaigaon also organized a block-level animal health awareness camp on the premises of the state Veterinary Dispensary at Kalaigaon on Tuesday, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to destroy the infection of cows like Foot & Mouth disease (FMD). On the occasion, an awareness meeting for disease of animals was held to make the livestock farmers aware, and this was presided over by Veterinary Officer of State Veterinary Dispensary, Kalaigaon, Dr. Prafulla Konwar.

Dr. Konwar spoke about the good health of animals. He also said the infection of cows like Foot & Mouth disease (FMD) is very dangerous, and this disease transmitted quickly to each other. So, disease should be prevented with FMD vaccination. More than 100 villagers took part in this health awareness camp on Tuesday.

However, District Veterinary Officer of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Udalguri, Dr. Nagen Ch. Kalita, stated that Foot & Mouth Disease (FMD) fourth round vaccination has been started from September and awareness meetings are also being continued since long the month among the farmers to make them aware of about the disease in Udalguri district in various places. Dr. Kalita said that a total of 17,650 numbers of animals have been vaccinated in the district recently, while the district veterinary office has received 2,31,000 dosages of FMD vaccines. These vaccines have to be completed within November 30. So, District Veterinary Officer Dr. NC Kalita urged the farmers to cooperate with the mega vaccination programme.

