Assam: Citizens Apprehend Two Robbers, Hands Them Over to the Police

Jamugurihat: With the number of thefts and robberies on the increase in different parts of the state, locals of Bharali Chapari managed to apprehend two miscreants while they were attempting to commit a robbery.

The incident took place in the Bharali Chapari locality in Jamugurihat. Two thieves were apprehended by the public on Sunday night, given harsh punishment, and subsequently handed over to the police. The two thieves have been identified as Babul Hussain and Saidul Islam respectively. They came to the location using an e-rickshaw from Five Miles in Tezpur and proceeded to steal from a residence in Bharali Chapari in Jamugurihat, during the night.

The two thieves were apprehended while in the process of loading the stolen items into their e-rickshaw vehicle. The two arrested thieves confessed that they were part of a three-member gang led by Zahurul Islam from Kasari Bheti village no. 2 in Darrang district. They disclosed that Zahurul Islam, who was the leader of the gang and also staying as a tenant in the Parua locality of Tezpur and managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness.

Jamuguri police later arrived at the spot and took custody of the two thieves apprehended by the public and further legal proceedings have been initiated against them.





Recently, an East Guwahati Police District team from the Basistha Police Station apprehended two minors-one 17 years old and another 15 years old. They were apprehended at Lalmati after they were caught with a number of stolen objects in their possession. A sharp iron rod, a plus wire cutter, three aluminium bowls, a bell metal bota, two pairs of tar, one brass bell, two brass metal dishes, and four small bell metal bowls, along with other objects, were recovered from their possession.