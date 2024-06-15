Assam: Citizens Raise Questions Regarding Encroachment of PGR/VGR Land

HAFLONG: A meeting was organised at Kheroni in the West Karbi Anglong district of the state of Assam to highlight the problems caused by encroachment in the land reserved for Professional Grazing Reserves and Village Grazing Reserves in the district.

A large number of local citizens including youth belonging to the Karbi community took part in a press meet in Kheroni. The participants of the meeting raised questions against the local administration as to why no steps were taken by the Karbi Autonomous Council or the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang towards evicting the encroachers in the Professional Grazing Reserves and Village Grazing Reserves in the region. They also highlighted the lack of any notification or order from the authorities in this direction.

They mentioned the Karbi youth community is very tense regarding the lack of action in this direction and the slow pace at which things are moving in this direction. They also demanded that the Tuliram Ronghang-led Karbi Autonomous Council should take immediate steps to remove any encroachment so as to protect the identity and land rights of the Karbi community. They also threatened to stage severe protests if immediate action is not taken by the authorities in this direction blaming the executive members of the autonomous council, especially the chief executive member for not taking appropriate steps to protect the identity and land of the Karbi people in the region.





It must be noted that the large section of Professional Grazing Reserves and Village Grazing Reserves in the West Karbi Anglong district are under encroachment by people thus creating various problems for the local population, which comprises mainly of people of the Karbi Community of the state.