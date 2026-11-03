POCSO Court Sentences Nalbari Man to 5 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment for Assault on Minor

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The POCSO Court in Nalbari has sentenced 58-year-old Rahul Dutta to five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl. The verdict was delivered on Monday by Special Judge Munmi Sharma at the POCSO Court functioning under the Additional District and Sessions Judge's Court in Nalbari. According to the case details, the incident took place in January 2025 at Nij Pakowa village under Belsor police station in Nalbari district. Dutta, a government employee and a resident of the same village, allegedly took advantage of the absence of family members from the house and sexually assaulted the minor girl.

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