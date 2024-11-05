Assam: Clashes Between Protesters And Police Turns Violent In Jagiroad

JAGIROAD: In a latest turn of event, a violent clash erupted in Assam’s Jagiroad today as the All Tiwa Students Union (ATSU) along with several other ethnic organisations staged a protest by blocking the four-lane highway.

The demonstration, which highlighted escalating tensions in the region, demanded the exclusion of Jagiroad Town Committee, the inclusion of the Tiwas in the 6th Schedule of the Constitution, eviction of illegal encroachers from tribal belts and blocks, and the removal of APDCL’s smart meters.

A tripartite meeting was held to address these grievances in connection with the Sixth Schedule to the Tiwa Autonomous Council, but it appears that no resolution was reached.