Assam: Cleaners at Morigaon Civil Hospital on indefinite strike demands regularization of jobs, increase of salary

Morigaon: Cleaners of Morigaon Civil Hospital on Thursday staged an indefinite strike demanding regularization of jobs, increase of salary and regular payment of salary. The cleaners of the hospital, who were recruited in 2017 under the NHM, currently receive a monthly salary of Rs 7,722. They are demanding increase in salary as they cannot run their family’s expenses.

They have also demanded regularization of their contractual jobs and regular payment of salary. They have been demanding masks, gloves and sanitizers from the authorities but the authorities have not paid any attention to them. Meanwhile, an assistant matron surnamed Das protested against the ill-treatment of the cleaners.

Also Read: Assam Heat Wave: Sweltering Temperatures Grip the Region

Also Watch: