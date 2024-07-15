Assam CM Announced Negative Marking in Direct Recruitment Exam Amidst Record Candidate Numbers

GUWAHATI: In significant move to enhance fairness and efficiency of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced introduction of negative marking for Grade III and IV job tests. This change comes as record 11 lakh candidates are set to compete for approximately 13,000 vacancies. This makes it one of largest recruitment drives in the state's history.

Chief Minister Sarma addressed the media. He stated "There will be negative marking for wrong answers. This will make this exam particularly challenging. In a single exam, 11 lakh candidates will appear. Even during HSLC exam the highest number of candidates is 5 lakh. Such a record for recruitment post has only been set by Uttar Pradesh before. This is the first time Assam will see 11 lakh candidates sitting for an exam."

The ADRE will maintain its traditional structure. It features a written examination followed by a viva voce. This announcement dispels earlier considerations to align the exam syllabus with that of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) for third and fourth-grade positions.

The introduction of negative marking is expected to raise the bar for selection process. It will ensure that only most qualified candidates secure government jobs in Assam. With such high number of aspirants new measure aims to eliminate guesswork. It will reward accuracy and preparedness.

"The negative marking system will not only make exam more rigorous. But also help in selecting best candidates for these government positions," Sarma added. This reform is a response to concerns raised by both aspirants and public. It aims to uphold the integrity and transparency of recruitment process.

The ADRE has garnered attention as landmark event in Assam's administrative history. This is due to sheer scale of participation. The Chief Minister's office has assured all necessary measures are in place to conduct the examination smoothly despite the unprecedented number of candidates.