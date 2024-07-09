Assam CM Announces Major Recruitment Drives and Exam Schedule Updates

GUWAHATI: In recent Facebook Live session Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced major developments regarding state's recruitment and examination schedules. He provided crucial updates on multiple departmental drives. As well as exam dates.

Starting with police department. Chief Minister revealed physical tests for Assam Police will begin on October 3 2024. This follows normalization of flood situation. State government has announced 6434 vacancies in Assam Police. To expedite recruitment process physical tests. Written exams and viva voce will be conducted simultaneously. This ensures streamlined and efficient procedure.

Assam Direct Recruit Examination (ADRE) for Grade III and Grade IV posts has also been scheduled. Grade III examinations are set for September 15. And 22. On 29 2024. Model follows Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). It includes preliminary exam. Followed by Mains and concluding with viva voce. Same process will apply to Grade IV examinations, slated for October 20. And 27 2024. State has announced 7600 vacancies for Grade III and 5000 vacancies for Grade IV posts.

In education sector state government is preparing to recruit 5550 teachers for Elementary Education Department. Additionally recruitment of approximately 8,000 teachers for Secondary Education will experience brief delay. This delay could last one to two months. This postponement is due to government’s plan to create new positions for Graduate Teachers specializing in Mathematics. About 2000 positions to be established in first phase.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized government's ambitious target. The aim is to complete recruitment process for approximately 35000 posts across various departments by March or April 2025. "This comprehensive recruitment drive aims to fill numerous vacancies and strengthen the workforce in Assam's public sector," stated CM Sarma.

These announcements highlight state government's commitment to addressing unemployment and bolster public sector efficiency through extensive recruitment efforts. The detailed scheduling underscores a strategic move towards enhancing Assam's administrative and educational framework.