Assam: CM Arrives in Silchar for Two-Day Barak Valley Visit, Distributes Cheques

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, is scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to Barak Valley, covering Cachar and Sribhumi districts, on Friday. The Chief Minister will begin his tour at Ram Krishna Nagar in Sribhumi district, where he will attend a ceremonial cheque distribution programme at 11 am under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA). At least 18,000 beneficiaries would receive cheques under this flagship project.

Later in the day, Sarma will attend a ceremonial cheque distribution programme under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) for the Silchar LAC at 1 pm at the Police Parade Ground.

The Chief Minister will also visit the Silchar Medical College and Hospital at 4:30 pm, where he will attend the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the proposed 208-bedded Super Specialty Hospital.

In the evening, Sarma will participate in the BJP Booth President and Shakti Kendra meeting of the Silchar Lok Sabha Constituency at the Grand Palace Hall, Silchar.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the newly-constructed Binnakandi Mandal BJP Office at 10:00 am and the Lakhipur Mandal BJP Office at 10:40 am.

Later in the day, Dr Sarma will attend a ceremonial cheque distribution programme under MMUA for the Lakhipur LAC at Laboc Field.

