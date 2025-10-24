Assam: Kingpin of fake doctors arrested in Silchar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Silchar police arrested controversial medical practitioner Dr JP Das, who is believed to be the kingpin of a fake doctors’ racket. On Wednesday night, police arrested Das, who runs a private nursing home, Mawsumi Hospital, and a paramedical institute, National Institute of Medical Sciences, in Silchar, after a thorough interrogation. Later, he was sent to four-day police custody. Confirming the report, Cachar SSP Numal Mahatta on Thursday said that one fake doctor Pulak Malakar had been arrested in August and that investigation of this case led to the arrest of 12 more fake doctors in the district.

During the course of investigation, sufficient incriminating materials were found against one doctor named Jayanta Prasad Das who had been running an unrecognized institution, National Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), which issued fake medical degrees and certificates, including MD (Alternative Medicine). JP Das has been accused of running a nexus of fake colleges, fake degrees, and giving certificates to persons who are practicing as doctors and playing with public health for two decades. These certificates have no legal recognition under any Act. The prime accused of the Pulak Malakar case, apart from other quack doctors, was awarded certificates by the said institute, enabling them to practice illegally. NIMS lacked approval from the National Medical Council (NMC) and other competent authorities.

JP Das has been accused of misusing his medical profession to operate this illicit syndicate which reportedly involves numerous unqualified individuals who are masquerading as doctors or health workers, thereby compromising public safety and trust.

Mahatta said that JP Das had amassed huge wealth and started restaurants and spas where various unsocial activities were allegedly being carried out. Recently, one such eatery with a spa in the outskirts of Silchar city had been sealed by the district administration.

