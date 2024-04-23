Assam CM Confirms No Plan to Relocate Chakma-Hajongs from Arunachal

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that there are currently no plans or discussions regarding the relocation of Chakma and Hajong refugees from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam.

However, the Assam CM mentioned that discussions took place with the Arunachal Pradesh government regarding granting citizenship to people from the Moran and Mottock communities who are currently residing in Arunachal Pradesh.