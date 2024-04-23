Assam CM Confirms No Plan to Relocate Chakma-Hajongs from Arunachal

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that there are currently no plans or discussions regarding the relocation of Chakma and Hajong refugees from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam.
However, the Assam CM mentioned that discussions took place with the Arunachal Pradesh government regarding granting citizenship to people from the Moran and Mottock communities who are currently residing in Arunachal Pradesh.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made this statement in response to a recent comment by Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Kiren Rijiju.
Kiren Rijiju said that the Chakma and Hajong refugees should be relocated to a place outside Arunachal Pradesh before they can be considered for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
The minister from Arunachal Pradesh suggested that more than 67,000 people from the Chakma and Hajong communities should be moved to neighboring Assam.
He mentioned that the Assam chief minister, in coordination with the Arunachal Pradesh government, stressed the importance of resettling the Chakmas and Hajongs in Assam.
Meanwhile, Akhil Gogoi, the chief of the Raijor Dol party and a legislator from Sivasagar, has expressed serious concerns about Kiren Rijiju’s statement on the Chakma-Hajong’s.
Gogoi, asking Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for clarification on the state government's position, criticized the proposal, wondering if Assam was being treated as a “dumping ground” for foreigners.
In a strong criticism of the BJP government in Assam, Gogoi cautioned Chief Minister Sarma that legal action would be taken if foreigners were resettled in Assam under the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
