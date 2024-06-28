Assam: Thieves Terrorise Residents of Dhing, Victims Hospitalised

Nagaon: The Dhing region of Nagaon district has been facing severe problems because of thieves and robbers. These miscreants use chemicals on unsuspecting victims rendering them unconscious, before carrying out their malicious activities.

A troubling trend has come to light in Nagaon as the number of thefts in Dhing is on the rise, accompanied by apparent failures of the local police. Last night, criminals targeted the home of Jiten Bharali in the Dhing Chariali locality. They made everyone in the house unconscious and looted money and property including multiple jewellery items.

The relatives rescued six members of the family in an unconscious state after which they immediately admitted them to the Dhing First Referal Unit (FRU) with the help of the 108 services. Two family members are currently receiving treatment at Dhing First Referal Unit. The general public of the greater Dhing area is suffering from insecurity due to the police administration's apparent inaction against the increasing menace of such thieves in the region.

In light of such developments, the local people have demanded that police take strict measures to prevent the regular reoccurrence of similar incidents of robbery in the region. They also demanded stringent punishments for the miscreants found involved in such action, along with all their accomplices.

Previously, after repeated robberies on NH 37 in Nagaon district, Nagaon police arrested five persons of a gang of dacoits, among which three were arrested from Nagaon PS area while two were arrested from Borghat under Rupahihat PS and Konuwamai area under Samaguri PS.

Sources claimed that in connection with the ongoing sensational dacoity incidents, Nagaonpolice arrested Pappu Bora, Shoriful Islam and Mahmud Hussain from Nagaon Dakorghat under Nagaon PS on Sunday. Police recovered Rs 1.80 lakh in cash, a luxury car bearing registration number AS 23N 6177 from their possessions and also recovered a vehicle hijacked by them.