Assam CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi, Warns of Dismal India Under His Leadership

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that if Gandhi were Prime Minister instead of Narendra Modi, the country would be in a very bad state.

At an election rally in Barpeta, the BJP star campaigner praised the progress made under Modi's leadership, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CM Sarma highlighted the important role the central government played in ensuring vaccines and medicines were available during the pandemic.