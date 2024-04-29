Assam CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi, Warns of Dismal India Under His Leadership

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that if Gandhi were Prime Minister instead of Narendra Modi, the country would be in a very bad state.
At an election rally in Barpeta, the BJP star campaigner praised the progress made under Modi's leadership, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CM Sarma highlighted the important role the central government played in ensuring vaccines and medicines were available during the pandemic.
He contrasted this with what he suggested might have happened under Gandhi's leadership. Sarma expressed concerns about how vaccines would have been distributed and COVID-19 cases managed, implying that things could have been much worse without Modi's leadership.
Additionally, Sarma highlighted the notable progress in resolving regional issues, noting a decrease in movements like the Bodo and Karbi movements since 2014. He credited this positive change to the proactive measures taken by the central government under Modi's leadership.
During his speech, Sarma mentioned plans to assign the responsibility of geo-tagging to Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) after the Lok Sabha elections. He suggested that this decision would empower women and decentralize administrative functions.
Sarma made these comments during a time of intense political campaigning leading up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. His criticism of Gandhi and support for Modi's leadership highlight the growing political divide in the country.
Earlier, the Assam CM unleashed a scathing attack on the Congress leader by saying that Rahul Gandhi is not fit to become the Prime Minister of India.
When asked about Rahul Gandhi's potential candidacy for the Prime Minister's position, CM Sarma took a jibe by saying that Rahul Gandhi is the best candidate for Pappu.
Sarma went on to slam the election manifesto released by the Congress Party, accusing it to be more aligned with the interests of Pakistan than India.
Furthermore, he lashed out at the Grand Old Party by accusing it of preparing in a way that they can win an election in Pakistan.
