Assam CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Acumen as a Political Scientist

During his visit, Sarma asked local residents if Gandhi owned a house in the area, if they had his phone number, and if they had ever eaten a meal with him.

He said that none of the locals he spoke with could answer his questions and seemed clueless.

"One MP should at least visit his constituency for 2-3 days a month, but based on the criteria, one can assume that Rahul Gandhi only comes for filing nominations and one annual visit, which looks exactly like a tourist."

Furthermore, CM Sarma claimed that Rahul Gandhi's activities fit more as a tourist than as a good MP.

"If he was an MP for Wayanad, at least a few people would know his mobile number and he would have a residence...I said whatever I felt like," he added.