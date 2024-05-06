Assam CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Acumen as a Political Scientist

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a sarcastic comment about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, saying that he considers him to be a 'great political scientist'.
While talking to the national media in Guwahati, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Rahul Gandhi will win the next election from Pakistan with a good margin. Gandhi should go to his parent country and contest the election, it will be a proud moment for India. Maybe Rahul Gandhi could help in the crisis of political instability happening in Pakistan...He is a big political scientist and also a chess player."
On April 23, Himanta Biswa Sarma doubted whether Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was familiar with the people of Wayanad.
During his visit, Sarma asked local residents if Gandhi owned a house in the area, if they had his phone number, and if they had ever eaten a meal with him.
He said that none of the locals he spoke with could answer his questions and seemed clueless.
"One MP should at least visit his constituency for 2-3 days a month, but based on the criteria, one can assume that Rahul Gandhi only comes for filing nominations and one annual visit, which looks exactly like a tourist."
Furthermore, CM Sarma claimed that Rahul Gandhi's activities fit more as a tourist than as a good MP.
"If he was an MP for Wayanad, at least a few people would know his mobile number and he would have a residence...I said whatever I felt like," he added.
Meanwhile, polling teams have been sent to their assigned polling stations in four parliamentary constituencies – Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Dhubri – starting from the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre.
In the upcoming third phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, scheduled for May 7, the remaining four out of Assam's 14 Lok Sabha seats will undergo polling.
The voting process for 10 Lok Sabha seats was already completed in the initial two phases of the election.
Preparations are being made for the third phase of the election on May 7, especially for the nine Legislative Assembly constituencies within the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Constituency.
