Assam Minister Unveils New SOPs to Enhance Rehab Centers for Drug Addiction

GUWAHATI: After facing controversies related to inmate deaths, inhumane treatment, and other criminal activities at various rehabilitation centers, the Assam government has decided to implement strict checks on the operations and establishment of new centers.
Assam minister Pijush Hazarika introduced new guidelines for rehabilitation centers across the state on Monday.
To open a center, you'll need to submit an application to the district commissioner's office. This application will be reviewed by a state-level committee, and if approved, you'll receive a license to operate.
The new guidelines require rehab centers to provide facilities for psychiatric treatment. Each center must have at least 25 beds, along with two nurses, a cook, and 15 other staff members. All centers must also have psychiatrists on staff.
These rules will apply to both government-run and private rehab centers. Minister Pijush Hazarika will conduct surprise visits to ensure the guidelines are being followed.
If an inmate dies at a rehab center, strict action will be taken against the center involved. The government will carry out an immediate investigation and take necessary measures.
Inmates who have stayed at a rehab center for six months will not be allowed to open their own center upon release. They will need to spend three years in treatment at a center before they can start their own.
Employees at rehab centers must have at least a graduate degree. The centers should have separate areas for men and women. Each center needs to have a project coordinator, and also a project assistant and an office assistant, both of whom should be graduates.
For every 25 inmates, there should be one cook and an assistant, along with a cleaner, two nurses, and two ward boys. Each rehab center must maintain 24-hour communication with a doctor, and two doctors must visit the center each week.
Rehab centers must provide counseling services and admit inmates only after a doctor's approval. The doctor must see the inmate within 24 hours. Centers will need to renew their licenses every three years and must apply for renewal two months in advance. HIV patients with a history of drug abuse should be treated at ART centers, as per the new guidelines.
The Assam government's action follows the death of a Meghalaya youth at a rehab center in Goalpara. Six people, including the main suspect, were arrested, and the center was sealed. The situation intensified after the Meghalaya Chief Minister asked his Assam counterpart to ensure a thorough investigation.
