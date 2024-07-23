Assam Minister Unveils New SOPs to Enhance Rehab Centers for Drug Addiction

The new guidelines require rehab centers to provide facilities for psychiatric treatment. Each center must have at least 25 beds, along with two nurses, a cook, and 15 other staff members. All centers must also have psychiatrists on staff.

These rules will apply to both government-run and private rehab centers. Minister Pijush Hazarika will conduct surprise visits to ensure the guidelines are being followed.

If an inmate dies at a rehab center, strict action will be taken against the center involved. The government will carry out an immediate investigation and take necessary measures.

Inmates who have stayed at a rehab center for six months will not be allowed to open their own center upon release. They will need to spend three years in treatment at a center before they can start their own.

Employees at rehab centers must have at least a graduate degree. The centers should have separate areas for men and women. Each center needs to have a project coordinator, and also a project assistant and an office assistant, both of whom should be graduates.