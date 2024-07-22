Assam: CM Meets PM Modi to Discuss Flood Situation and Relief Efforts

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the flood situation in Assam. They also talked about ongoing efforts to mitigate the challenges faced by the people of the state. The meeting took place recently. It was an opportunity for Chief Minister to seek Prime Minister's guidance and support.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma took to the microblogging site 'X' to share details. He stated, "Had the absolute privilege of seeking the blessings and guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji today." The Chief Minister emphasized the significance of the meeting in light of the state's current challenges. He expressed his gratitude for Prime Minister's support.

During their discussion Sarma provided comprehensive update on the status of various ongoing developmental works in Assam. He highlighted the state government's efforts. They aim to address the impact of the floods and handle other related issues. "On behalf of the people of Assam I once again extended our heartfelt congratulations as he embarks on a historic third term" Sarma added acknowledging Prime Minister's recent electoral success.

The flood situation in Assam has shown signs of improvement. An official bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) states the number of affected people has decreased to 95000 across 11 districts. The reduction in affected individuals is notable. The situation remains critical. 345 villages in 21 revenue circles are still impacted by the deluge.

The death toll from this year's floods stands at 98. Additional fatalities from landslides, storms and lightning bring the total number of lives lost to 113. The state government continues to work diligently. They aim to provide relief and support. Their efforts focus on immediate solutions. Long-term measures to mitigate the impact of such natural disasters are also prioritized.

Chief Minister Sarma's meeting with Prime Minister Modi underscores the importance of collaboration and support at the highest levels of government. The discussions aim to ensure that Assam receives necessary resources.