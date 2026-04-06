Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Campaigns Across Five Constituencies, Announces Major Promises

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday undertook an extensive campaign blitz across five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) as part of the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' initiative, making a string of major announcements ahead of the state polls.

At a rally held at the Rampur Higher Secondary School playground in Palasbari LAC — in support of BJP candidate Himangshu Shekhar Baishya — CM Sarma laid out an ambitious set of promises for voters.

He announced that if re-elected, the BJP government would create jobs for two lakh more youths, broken down as 25,000 positions in the Police Department, 75,000 teaching posts, and one lakh jobs in the medical sector.

On welfare, he said women would receive ₹25,000 under a new scheme, while beneficiaries previously excluded from the Orunodoi scheme would get ₹35,000 — a combination of ₹10,000 and ₹25,000. The existing Orunodoi monthly assistance would also be raised from ₹1,250 to ₹3,000, with 10,000 new beneficiaries to be added in Palasbari alone if the BJP wins the seat.

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