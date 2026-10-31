Diphu rally marks 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with calls for unity

Karbi Anglong: In a vibrant display of nationalism and civic pride, a massive awareness rally was successfully organized under the sole initiative of Diphu Rangbonghom Higher Secondary School today. The event was held to commemorate the historic 151st birth anniversary of the 'Iron Man of India', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, echoing nationwide celebrations of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).

The procession, which wound through the main thoroughfares of Diphu town, saw a massive turnout of enthusiastic youths. Leading the frontline of the march were the dedicated cadets of the school’s National Cadet Corps (NCC) unit, closely accompanied by volunteers from the National Service Scheme (NSS).

Dressed in crisp uniforms and ceremonial gear, the students marched in formation, carrying colourful placards and banners that advocated for national integration, peace, and communal harmony.

"Sardar Patel's unwavering commitment to weaving our diverse princely states into one strong nation is a legacy our student community must live by daily," stated the principal of the institution during the flagging-off ceremony. "Through this initiative, our NCC and NSS wings aim to instill a profound sense of national responsibility and leadership in the next generation."

Spectators lined the streets as the disciplined cohort chanted slogans promoting unity. The placards highlighted Patel’s pivotal contributions to post-independence geopolitical consolidation and called upon the general public to reject divisive societal forces.

Local organizers praised the high school administration for executing an event that blended historical education with active youth mobilization. The event concluded peacefully on the school grounds, where participating students took a collective National Unity Pledge, reaffirming their commitment to upholding the security, integrity, and sovereignty of the nation.