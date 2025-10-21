Himanta Biswa Sarma: Media Interviews Fueled Baksa Tensions

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has criticised sections of the media for allegedly intensifying tensions during the recent violent incident in Baksa district.

Addressing reporters, Sarma said the situation was initially under control but escalated after journalists began conducting interviews at the site, drawing more people and creating confusion.

“The crowd started growing as the media conducted interviews. What should have been a calm situation turned chaotic,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the legal process was being followed appropriately, with the accused denied bail and sent to jail. Sarma expressed disappointment that, instead of welcoming the court’s decision, sections of the public reacted with unrest.

“Everyone should have thanked the court. The accused were not granted bail and were sent to jail. But instead of appreciating that, people chose to create unrest,” he remarked.

Sarma’s comments have drawn attention to the role of the media in shaping public perception during sensitive situations. His remarks also highlight the government’s growing concern over how real-time coverage and on-ground reporting can potentially aggravate volatile circumstances in conflict-prone areas like Baksa.