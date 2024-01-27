Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Engages with Tyagbir Hem Baruah College, Inaugurates Integrated B Ed College

JAMUGURIHAT: In a momentous event, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, graced the premises of Tyagbir Hem Baruah College in Jamugurihat. The visit, marked by a series of significant activities, showcased the CM's keen interest in the educational landscape of the region.

The ceremonial proceedings commenced with the Chief Minister participating in the guard of honour, a gesture presented with precision and discipline by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) members of the college. This formal welcome set the tone for a day filled with interactions and inaugurations.

A notable highlight of the visit was the inauguration of the Integrated B Ed College within the premises of Tyagbir Hem Baruah College. The newly inaugurated college is poised to contribute to the enhancement of teacher education, catering to the educational needs of the region. CM Sarma, in his address during the inauguration, emphasized the importance of quality education and the role of teachers in shaping the future.

Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister actively engaged in an interaction session with the students of Tyagbir Hem Baruah College. This session provided a platform for students to directly interact with the state leader, allowing for a meaningful exchange of ideas and concerns. CM Sarma, known for his approachability, listened attentively to the students, addressing their queries and sharing insights on the government's initiatives in the education sector.

The Tyagbir Hem Baruah College, with its rich history and commitment to academic excellence, became a focal point for discussions on the state's educational policies and future developments. The Chief Minister's visit underscored the government's dedication to fostering a conducive environment for learning and growth in educational institutions across Assam.

The students, faculty, and administration of Tyagbir Hem Baruah College expressed their gratitude for the Chief Minister's visit, acknowledging the positive impact it is expected to have on the college and the larger educational community in Jamugurihat.