Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates 4 projects in Tinsukia

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TINSUKIA: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma formally inaugurated four development projects to be implemented by Tinsukia Municipal Board in the presence of a large gathering and dignitaries at Manav Kalyan Puja Bhawan on Wednesday.

Aimed at meaningful steps to improve public spaces, civic infrastructure, and the overall quality of life in Tinsukia town, the four projects are being showcased with an investment of more than Rs 8 crore, implemented through the 15th Finance Commission.

These projects are the development and beautification of Swahid Piyoli Phukan Playground at Tamulbari, a major public-space initiative for Tinsukia with a project cost of Rs 4.54 crore; Bor Godha Pukhuri rejuvenation at Sripuria, an important step towards preserving Tinsukia’s environmental and heritage assets with a project cost of Rs 233 crore; the beautification of Mahatma Gandhi Park at Gellapukhuri Road with a project cost of Rs 45.90 lakh; and beautification of Bishnu Rabha Park at AT Road with project cost of Rs 57.27 lakh.

Sarma also launched Samagra Seva, an integrated digital platform that brings Tinsukia Municipal sanitation and citizen services together on one smartphone-based system. It enables property onboarding, workforce and vehicle allocation, waste collection tracking, digital payments, complaint management, and civic service requests.

The platform also provides access to property tax, building permission, trade licence, and nearby public facility services.

In his deliberation, the CM regretted that, due to one reason or another, Tinsukia lagged in development compared to other districts of Assam. He announced that a Rs 200-crore scheme for the improvement of Tinsukia will be submitted to the government for approval.

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