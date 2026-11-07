Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates Kali temple in Dharapur

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed Shyama Kali temple at Dharapur Chariali under Jalukbari LAC in the presence of devotees and members of the temple management committee.

The newly constructed temple has been built under the initiative of the Dharapur Chariali Shyama Puja Parichalana Samiti. The inauguration ceremony was held amid religious fervour and enthusiasm, with Dharapur witnessing a festive atmosphere ahead of Kali Puja.

Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister offered prayers and performed puja rituals at the temple. The Chief Minister also announced a financial grant of Rs 20 lakh to the temple management committee for its further development and related activities.

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