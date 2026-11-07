Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal calls for stronger BJP grassroots network, development of tea communities

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal called for strengthening the BJP’s grassroots organisation and accelerating efforts for the holistic development of Assam’s tea communities.

Sonowal was speaking at an organisational meeting of the BJP Tea Tribes Morcha, organised by the Dibrugarh District Committee in coordination with representatives from 17 mandals. The meeting was held at the BJP mandal office in Dibrugarh.

The discussions focused on strengthening the Morcha’s organisational structure, expanding grassroots engagement, and ensuring greater participation in initiatives aimed at the welfare and development of tea communities. Addressing party workers and office-bearers, Sonowal stressed the need for a strong, responsive, and vibrant organisation that remains connected with people and addresses their aspirations. He called for better coordination among organisational units, sustained engagement at the grassroots, and greater involvement of party workers in community-oriented activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has made remarkable progress in bringing development and welfare to its poorest and most marginalised communities, including our tribal brothers and sisters. For generations, millions struggled without access to basic amenities and opportunities. In the last 12 years, focused welfare delivery has transformed lives, bringing housing, healthcare, sanitation, food security, and livelihood opportunities to people’s doorsteps. Nearly 25 crore people have moved out of multidimensional poverty, reflecting the impact of inclusive governance. Our commitment is to ensure that no one is left behind in the journey towards Viksit Bharat.”

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