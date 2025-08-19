Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pitches equal land rights for all communities in BTR

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday addressed two rallies under the BJP’s campaign for the September 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election, one at Orang covering Pasnoi Serfang and Rowta constituencies, and another at Udalguri covering Bhairabkunda and Dhansiri constituencies.

Chief Minister Sarma said that while the BTC since its inception in 2003 had witnessed growth and development, several challenges remained unaddressed. Referring to the 2020 BTR Peace Accord, Sarma said that the pact ushered in ‘permanent peace and prosperity’ in a region earlier marred by insurgency and communal strife. Declaring that the BTC election would no longer be influenced by ‘intimidation or violence,’ Sarma stressed that the outcome would be decided through free will and mandate of the citizens.

“The 26 communities of the BTR share equal rights, much like the Pagladia, Nonai, and Dhansiri rivers merging into the Brahmaputra, different in origin, yet united in flow,” he said, adding that no community should be treated as ‘first, second or third-class citizens.’ He asserted that all communities must equally benefit from government schemes, from Orunodoi to PMAY, as well as land rights on par with the rest of Assam. Sarma tied the land issue to ‘dignity, opportunity and inclusivity,’ framing it as both a developmental and social justice imperative.

The Chief Minister further called for reforms in the Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) system to ensure direct delivery of welfare benefits. “Denial of schemes and land rights makes citizens feel like second-class residents in their own land. The BJP is committed to ensuring dignified access to every citizen,” he said. The rallies were also attended by Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika, BJP Minority Morcha President Santiuse Kujur, Udalguri district BJP President Sunil Kumar Basumatary, and other senior leaders.

According to the Assam State Election Commission, over 26.69 lakh voters across 3,277 polling stations in the five districts of the BTR are eligible to vote for the 40-seat BTC council polls.

