Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews preparation for PM’s visit at Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mangaldai on September 14 to lay the foundation stone for several ambitious projects worth Rs 8000 crores, including the much-awaited Darrang Medical College, the Kuruwa-Narengi connecting bridge over the Brahmaputra river, and the Guwahati Ring Road. He will also address a massive public gathering of approximately 1.5 lakh people at the proposed Darrang Medical College campus.

To ensure the success of this event, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inspected the venue of the Prime Minister’s public meeting, assessed the overall arrangements, and provided important instructions to the concerned departmental officials and workers to ensure the smooth execution of the Prime Minister’s visit to Darrang district.

Also Read: Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Extends Help to Disabled Youth of Ghagra, Tezpur

Also Watch: