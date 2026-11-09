Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Unveils 'Everything Millets' Cookbook to Promote Healthy Eating

Guwahati: In a major push toward bringing local superfoods into urban kitchens, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma officially unveiled a new millet-centric culinary guide titled Everything Millets at the Lok Sewa Bhawan on Monday, November 9.

Co-authored by culinary enthusiasts Smt Pallavi Baruah and Ms Lakshmi Muralidharan, the book features 75 quick and easy recipes aimed at popularizing indigenous grains. The book launch took place in the presence of Assam's Finance Minister, Shri Jayanta Malla Baruah.

The book aligns directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide vision of popularizing Shree Anna (millets) to secure public health, nutrition, and sustainable agricultural practices.

Speaking at the release event, Chief Minister Sarma congratulated the authors for their innovative effort. He noted that the publication serves as an effective practical tool to make climate-resilient grains accessible to the everyday consumer, thereby encouraging a widespread transition toward wholesome, organic lifestyle habits.

The authors shared that the core philosophy of the book bridges age-old food wisdom with contemporary cooking. "Many hesitate to cook millets, assuming they require complex processing or lack flavor," stated co-author Pallavi Baruah. "We curated these 75 recipes—interwoven with traditional context and select verses from the Upanishads—to prove that incorporating Shree Anna into your daily meals can be simple, swift, and deeply nourishing."

State health officials have lauded the launch, pointing out that expanding the intake of dietary fiber, iron, and calcium found in millets will help effectively manage rising lifestyle ailments like diabetes.

By building an accessible culinary roadmap for health-conscious families, the publication is expected to significantly boost regional demand, offering local millet farmers a stable and lucrative domestic marketplace.