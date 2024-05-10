Tripura's Transport Minister Addresses State's Petrol, Diesel Crisis

AGARTALA: Efforts are being made to ease the fuel shortage in Tripura, according to Sushanta Chowdhury, who serves as both the Food and Civil Supply Minister and the Transport Minister.
Due to a recent train derailment in Assam, which disrupted the flow of goods trains into Tripura, the state government is working closely with Indian Oil and the Ministry of Railways to resolve the issue.
Minister Chowdhury highlighted the serious impact of the railway track damage in the Jatingra area of Assam on fuel supply, which has led to confusion among citizens.
He reassured the public that he and officials from the food department are staying in close contact with Indian Oil to quickly resolve the crisis.
Furthermore, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha has been in contact with the Ministry of Railways to speed up solutions, while Minister Chowdhury is closely watching the progress.
Regarding the possible increase in prices of essential goods because of the disrupted train services, Minister Chowdhury has advised vendors not to raise prices, cautioning them about potential legal consequences.
He reassured citizens that everything necessary is being done to fix the shortage of petrol and diesel, promising a quick solution to the crisis.
Earlier, a massive landslide in Assam’s Jatinga triggered this disruption. This disaster significantly impeded the supply chain of necessary commodities. Such necessary commodities include fuel.
Recent reports highlight a significant dwindling of fuel stocks across Tripura. Continuous goods train operation disruption is to blame. However passenger train services were restored on April 26. Restoration efforts made this possible.
Yet, the route through Jatinga remains closed during the night period. This situation exacerbates the existing crisis.
Fuel shortage crisis has sparked concerns among residents and businesses and transportation practices and daily affairs are being severely hampered. It's specifically hitting industries that require a constant fuel supply. Their operations are interrupted by this fuel shortage.
