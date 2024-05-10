Tripura's Transport Minister Addresses State's Petrol, Diesel Crisis

AGARTALA: Efforts are being made to ease the fuel shortage in Tripura, according to Sushanta Chowdhury, who serves as both the Food and Civil Supply Minister and the Transport Minister.

Due to a recent train derailment in Assam, which disrupted the flow of goods trains into Tripura, the state government is working closely with Indian Oil and the Ministry of Railways to resolve the issue.

Minister Chowdhury highlighted the serious impact of the railway track damage in the Jatingra area of Assam on fuel supply, which has led to confusion among citizens.