Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s roadshow transforms Mangaldai into sea of people

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a vibrant display of election momentum, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in a massive roadshow here on Thursday evening as part of the party’s ‘Bijoy Sankalpa Yatra.’

The event was specifically aimed at boosting the campaign of BJP’s candidate for the No. 50 Mangaldai LAC, Nilima Devi. Accompanied by State BJP President Dilip Saikia and the candidate herself, Dr Sarma rode in an open jeep, starting from the Mangaldai Vidyapith High School playground and concluding at the Bhebarghat public field.

As the vehicle moved along LNB Road, the main thoroughfare of the town, the Chief Minister stood on the hood, enthusiastically waving and responding to the large crowds of supporters, particularly women, who had gathered in long queues along both sides of the street, cheering him on.

Addressing a public gathering at Tengabari Chariali, Dr Sarma urged voters to elect the BJP candidate with a massive margin. He announced that the party would release its election manifesto within the next couple of days, with a strong focus on development and ensuring the future security of the people of Assam. Highlighting the party’s commitment to youth empowerment, he promised to recruit two lakh more youths in a free and transparent manner if the BJP returns to power.

Dr Sarma also spoke about his government’s achievements in protecting indigenous land rights. He stated that the government had freed approximately 1.5 lakh bighas of land from encroachers, which he described as politically ‘breaking their hands and feet.’ He added that if re-elected, the party would ‘break their spine’ so that no one could pose a threat to the Assamese people in the future.

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