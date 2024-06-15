Assam CM Inaugurates New Building Of Sivasagar District Judicial Court

SIVASAGAR: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Vijay Bishnoi formally inaugurated the newly constructed judicial court building at Bishnu Nagar in Sivasagar town on Saturday.

The project was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore.

In his address, Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi congratulated the Bar Association of Sivasagar for the new facility.

He underscored that the efficiency of judicial officers and advocates will get enhanced by this modern infrastructure and the legal services in the region will get a significant boost.