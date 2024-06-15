Assam CM Inaugurates New Building Of Sivasagar District Judicial Court

SIVASAGAR: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Vijay Bishnoi formally inaugurated the newly constructed judicial court building at Bishnu Nagar in Sivasagar town on Saturday.
The project was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore.
In his address, Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi congratulated the Bar Association of Sivasagar for the new facility.
He underscored that the efficiency of judicial officers and advocates will get enhanced by this modern infrastructure and the legal services in the region will get a significant boost.
CM Sarma delivered a speech wherein he lauded the efforts made to construct the new building of the Sivasagar Judicial Court.
In his address, the Assam CM urged legal professionals to follow progressive legal philosophies. He also emphasized the need to expedite the judicial process, especially in cases pertaining to child marriage and women's harassment.
He also assured the government's proactive measures to speed up the disposal of cases.
Gauhati High Court Judge Justice Suman Shyam and Justice Debashish Baruah also attended the inauguration ceremony alongside other dignitaries from the legal fraternity.
The new judicial court building is expected to provide a conducive environment for delivering timely justice and facilitating legal proceedings in Sivasagar district.
Meanwhile, CM Sarma on Friday laid the foundation stone of 25 MW Namrup Solar Power Project in Namrup, Dibrugarh. The Namrup Solar Power Project is expected to enhance the region’s energy infrastructure and contribute to reducing carbon emission.
While speaking at the programme, CM Sarma said, “The project will be set up in 108 acres of land in Namrup and for the first time, AEGCL will collaborate with Oil India on this project. The solar project will enhance the state's energy infrastructure. When I took charge as the chief minister of Assam, 1800 MW of electricity was required during the peak hours and after three years, it has increased to 2500 MW due to industrial set up and consumption of electricity for usage of electronic appliances.”