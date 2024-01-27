Assam: CM Inaugurates Tezpur Govt Law College & Announces Other Development Plans

TEZPUR: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Government law college in Tezpur on January 27, thereby marking an important day in the state’s legal education.
The aforementioned law college has been built in the Chakighat locality of Tezpur under Sonitpur district and it has been constructed at a cost of Rs 16 crore.
This event signifies a notable expansion in the academic infrastructure in Assam, particularly in the field of law.
The inauguration was a part of the CM’s two-day visit to Tezpur and Dibrugarh, as announced on his official X handle.
The establishment of the Government law college in Tezpur will add to the existing network of law colleges in Assam, which includes the likes of the prestigious B.R.M Govt. Law College, the first law college in the state, which was established way back in 1914 as Earle Law College.
With this latest addition, there will be a total of 10 government-owned law colleges in Assam in 2024-25, alongside private and public –private owned colleges.
Tezpur law college itself, which is not the same as the newly inaugurated government institution, has played a vital role in the region’s legal education since its establishment in 1972.
It offers undergraduate LL.B and integrated B.A. LL.B courses, as well as a two-year LL.M program, all affiliated with Gauhati University and recognized by the Bar Council of India.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced that 10 more law colleges are being built in the state alongside this one.
A new state-of-the-art university will be established at Gohpur in Biswanath district where many new subject courses would be added to the syllabus of the university among other subjects, the CM mentioned.
CM Sarma also revealed that an industrial centre would soon be built on about 35 bighas of land around Chakighat.
Furthermore, he also expressed his desire of embarking on a bike ride after the completion of the state’s tunnel route from Numaligarh to Golaghat, the Kaziranga flyover bridge and the Dibrugarh to Majuli road.