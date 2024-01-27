Assam: CM Inaugurates Tezpur Govt Law College & Announces Other Development Plans

TEZPUR: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Government law college in Tezpur on January 27, thereby marking an important day in the state’s legal education.

The aforementioned law college has been built in the Chakighat locality of Tezpur under Sonitpur district and it has been constructed at a cost of Rs 16 crore.

This event signifies a notable expansion in the academic infrastructure in Assam, particularly in the field of law.