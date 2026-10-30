Assam CM Lauds First-Ever Moran Sports Festival as Platform for Indigenous and Modern Talents

Tinsukia: The first-ever Moran Sports Carnival formally commenced at the historic Kachujan Field in Tinsukia, marking a historic chapter for the tribal youth of the region. Organized under the initiative of the All Moran Students Union, the four-day mega event spanning from 28 October to 31 October, aims to serve as a launchpad for rural athletic talent while actively combating substance abuse by engaging youth in physical wellness.

The premier sporting event has transformed Tinsukia into a vibrant hub of athletic and cultural celebration. Matches and athletic disciplines are currently underway across multiple high-profile venues, including the Kachujan Field, the TDSA Stadium, and the Sarbananda Singha Stadium. The carnival features a distinct blend of modern disciplines, such as football, athletics, handball, and kabaddi, alongside revered indigenous tribal games like Letheng and Faak Dhenu.

Attending the event as the chief guest, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the organizers for creating a platform dedicated to grassroots excellence. Addressing the massive gathering, the Chief Minister emphasized the state's commitment to sports infrastructure development, stating, Our rural areas are goldmines of raw athletic capability. Events like the Moran Sports Carnival are vital to identifying these hidden gems and elevating them to national and international platforms.

Community leaders and members of AMSU expressed high optimism for the tournament's long-term social impact. Organizers noted that the overwhelming turnout from local villages underlines a collective community push toward healthy living and unity.

The festival, which successfully integrated the official unveiling of specialized jersey kits, theme songs, and winner trophies, continues to draw large crowds for its evening cultural showcases, celebrating the rich heritage of the Moran community.