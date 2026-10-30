Manipur on Edge: 48-Hour Shutdown Paralyses Kangpokpi Over Alleged Abduction of Two Kuki Youths

Manipur: Normal life in Manipur's Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district came to a complete standstill following a 48-hour total shutdown called by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU).

The agitation, which commenced at 5:00 PM on October 29 and runs until 5:00 PM on October 31, 2026, was triggered by the suspected abduction of two Kuki-Zo youths.

The two individuals, identified as Thangginlun Chongloi (21) and Paoginlal Hangsing (20) of Taphou Kuki village, went missing on the evening of October 28 while travelling between Hengbung and Taphou Kuki.

According to local village authorities, the duo was intercepted near the 9th MR/Maremei area. CoTU has alleged the involvement of Naga militants, though law enforcement agencies state that search operations are underway and the claims remain under investigation.

The shutdown successfully shuttered markets, public transport, educational institutions, and government offices across the district, while emergency medical services, security forces, and the media remained exempted.

In a strongly worded press statement, CoTU accused the Manipur state government and central security apparatus of systemic bias.

CoTU criticised the administration for alleged delays and double standards in handling cases involving Kuki-Zo individuals compared to non-Kuki-Zo groups.

Meanwhile, civil society organizations have threatened harsher protests if the missing youths are not released safely, and the Taphou Kuki Village Authority urged immediate government action while holding officials accountable for any escalation.