Assam CM Lauds Garukhuti Project for Economic Uplift and Cultural Pride

GUWAHATI: Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, recently praised the Garukhuti project. He views it as a pathway to both economic growth and a boost to local pride. Designed by Sarma, the project has provided financial rewards and boosted the community's self-respect among Assam's residents.
Highlighting the project's various positives, CM Sarma stressed that it's more than just an economic upliftment tool. It also enhances the respect and reverence of local people. The project, all about combined farming, engages local jobless youth. Its goal is to meet the needs of Guwahati city residents for items like vegetables, milk, fish, and meat.
CM Sarma expressed how crucial MLA Shri Padma Hazarika's role was in making the cowshed project successful. Appreciating Hazarika's hard work, Sarma highlighted that the long-term monetary gain is anticipated. Yet, he reaffirmed the government's pledge to preserve the Assamese's respect and prestige. Sarma expressed that social and community welfare always trumps mere financial gain.
