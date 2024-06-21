Assam CM Marks International Yoga Day with a Special Session in Tezpur
GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated the International Day of Yoga by joining a Yoga session with his cabinet colleagues in Tezpur on Friday.
In a post on X, CM Sarma described Yoga Day as "a celebration of Bharat's unique gift to the to remain fit and healthy" and shared pictures from the event. He was joined by cabinet ministers Keshab Mahanta and Ashok Singhal at Church Field in Tezpur.
“Yoga for a Fit India, Yoga for All! Participated in the State celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at Tezpur. #YogaDay is a celebration of Bharat's unique gift to the world to remain fit and healthy,” he wrote.
At the same time, minister Ashok Singhal shared a quote from the late American journalist and meditation teacher Sally Kempton in another post. It said, "The very heart of yoga practice is 'abyhasa,' a steady effort in the direction you want to go."
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations at SKICC in Srinagar. This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," highlights the benefits of yoga for both individual well-being and social harmony.
He is joined by dignitaries such as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, and Union Minister of State Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav.
The event aims to bring together thousands of people to promote global health through yoga, highlighting its benefits for physical, mental, and spiritual growth. Prime Minister Modi addressed the participants and led the Common Yoga Protocol session. In a letter to village leaders, he encouraged the promotion of holistic health and yoga awareness at the grassroots level.
Preparations at SKICC are well underway to ensure a memorable experience for yoga enthusiasts. Since the first International Day of Yoga in 2015, PM Modi has been a strong supporter, hosting events worldwide, including at iconic venues and the United Nations Headquarters.
