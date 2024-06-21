Assam CM Marks International Yoga Day with a Special Session in Tezpur

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated the International Day of Yoga by joining a Yoga session with his cabinet colleagues in Tezpur on Friday.

In a post on X, CM Sarma described Yoga Day as "a celebration of Bharat's unique gift to the to remain fit and healthy" and shared pictures from the event. He was joined by cabinet ministers Keshab Mahanta and Ashok Singhal at Church Field in Tezpur.

“Yoga for a Fit India, Yoga for All! Participated in the State celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at Tezpur. #YogaDay is a celebration of Bharat's unique gift to the world to remain fit and healthy,” he wrote.