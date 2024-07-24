Assam CM Meets EAM Jaishankar: Strategic Talks on Act East & BIMSTEC Policies

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. They talked about the Act East and BIMSTEC policies and looked into how Assam could contribute to the Neighborhood First approach.

Taking to X, Jaishankar wrote, “Pleased to meet Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma in South Block today.”

“Discussed Act East and BIMSTEC policies and how Assam can contribute to our Neighborhood First approach,” he added.