Assam CM Meets EAM Jaishankar: Strategic Talks on Act East & BIMSTEC Policies

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. They talked about the Act East and BIMSTEC policies and looked into how Assam could contribute to the Neighborhood First approach.
Taking to X, Jaishankar wrote, “Pleased to meet Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma in South Block today.”
“Discussed Act East and BIMSTEC policies and how Assam can contribute to our Neighborhood First approach,” he added.
The Assam Chief Minister also shared about his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on his official X handle. In his post, Sarma said, "Today, I had the privilege of meeting Union Minister S Jaishankar."
The CM added, “During this meeting, we deliberated upon a constructive role for Assam to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East Policy, encouraging foreign investors to be a part of the Assam Growth story, and firmly establishing our State as a preferred Gateway to South East Asia.”
He added, “It was also an enriching experience for me to learn about the great strides, we as a nation have achieved through a pragmatic foreign policy.”
BIMSTEC is a regional organization focused on fostering cooperation among its member countries. It aims to promote rapid economic growth and social progress through collaborative efforts. Based on principles of equality and partnership, BIMSTEC addresses common challenges and seeks to take advantage of shared opportunities in seven key areas.
It is a regional organization that brings together countries around the Bay of Bengal to boost economic growth, trade, and cooperation in areas such as transportation, energy, and counter-terrorism. Its goal is to strengthen relationships and promote economic development among its member countries, which include Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.
BIMSTEC focuses on working with international and regional organizations, aligning its objectives with global development goals to enhance its impact. It emphasizes mutual assistance, joint projects, and capacity building, aiming to turn these collaborative efforts into real benefits that improve living standards and encourage inclusive growth in the Bay of Bengal region.
ALSO WATCH: