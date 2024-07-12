Flood Situation in Nagaon Grim Despite Slight Recession, Majorati-Solmari Road Breached

NAGAON: Although the water level of the mighty Brahmaputra as well as the Kopili river have slightly receded, the flood situation in Nagaon district is still grim. As per a report by District Disaster Management Authority, Nagaon, over 80 thousand people in 184 villages under Kampur, Raha, Dhing, Samaguri and Kaliabor revenue circles are reeling under flood waters even now. Despite the receding of the water level of the mighty Brahmaputra at Kaliabor, its tributary, Kollong river is flowing above its danger level and due to excessive water hyacinth on the riverbed, the overflowing water from the Brahmaputra cannot flow freely through the Kollong river for which the water spills over various places at the riverine areas in the district and poses a threat to the people of Nagaon.

The overflowing water from the Kollong river through “Harhoria jaan” near Difalu in the town submerged a huge area of Teliagaon town and Majorati village and also breached the Majorati - Solmari connecting PWD road in the morning. Similarly, due to excessive water hyacinth, the swelling water from the Kollong, also submerged a large area in between Samaguri and Puranigudam including Samaguri, Morigaon, Majuli Chapori, Bali, Teliagaon, Pohukata Chapori, etc, the report added.

Nagaon District Commissioner Narendra Kr Shah along with other officials from Nagaon district administration rushed to the spot of the breached portion of Majorati - Solmari connecting PWD road in the morning and took stock of the situation and directed the officials of the concerned department to carry out the cleaning of the water hyacinth on the riverbed in a war footing speed so that no untoward situation can take place in the small town in the upcoming hours.

