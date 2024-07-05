Assam CM orders CBI Probe of Bordikkarai Power Project

Sonitpur: MLA Padma Hazarika expressed satisfaction with Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma's decision to order a CBI inquiry into the Bordikkarai Power Project, which is planned to be constructed near the Bordikkarai irrigation project in Sijusa near Jamugurihat.

Speaking about the development, MLA Padma Hazarika said no one wants crores of government money to be wasted, adding that initially, people were unaware regarding the issues. The project commenced without the necessary environmental protection permissions, resulting in its suspension. The MLA further indicated that the true circumstances would be uncovered in the CBI investigation initiated by the chief minister into this power project.

Meanwhile, locals said it was surprising how Necon Powers began operations without obtaining immediate approval from the forest authorities. Necon Powers is currently observed performing incomplete work in Delaisi, Sijusa, and reportedly dumping goods worth crores of rupees in the nearby jungles. But recently, the efforts in constructing the multi-crore power project appear to have been disrupted.

Meanwhile, after the concerned company filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court seeking compensation due to the halt in work on the power project by divisional authorities, the Court ordered the state to pay damages amounting to one hundred crores. The Chief Minister has announced a CBI probe into the entire episode. It has also been learned that if a thorough investigation is conducted, departmental bureaucrats who are still in service may be implicated in this probe. It must be mentioned that the construction work was halted by the department in 2015 after it began on the Bardikarai River in Sijusa for the purpose of constructing this hydropower project in 2009. It remains to see what details are revealed in the investigation.